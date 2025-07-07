Alex Cora Sounds Off On News Of Red Sox's All-Star Selections
Alex Cora entered the winter not knowing he would be managing any of the Boston Red Sox players who made the 2025 American League All-Star team.
In November, the Red Sox signed closer Aroldis Chapman, now an eight-time All-Star. Garrett Crochet, who arrived via trade in December, is making his second appearance. And Alex Bregman, who Cora previously coached in 2017 for the Houston Astros, is headed to his third Midsummer Classic.
The Red Sox found out all three simultaneously on Sunday, because none of their players were voted in as starters. But after a relatively disappointing first half of the season, it was a welcome momentum boost just as the team was in the process of sweeping the Washington Nationals.
After the Sunday series finale, Cora lauded the accomplishments of his three selections.
“It is great,” Cora said, per Byron Kerr of MLB.com. “Obviously, the fans vote and I think they got it right. But for your peers to select you, that means a lot.
"Chapman, Garrett and Alex — Alex in a short period of time — they have impacted this organization on the field and off the field. They are really good at what they do. What they’ve done in the clubhouse, the way they’ve prepared, the way they go about their business is amazing and I am very proud of them.”
Bregman, who hasn't played since May 23, is hoping to make his return to the lineup this week as the Red Sox face the Colorado Rockies. Cora remained hopeful that he could do so and eventually participate in next Tuesday's All-Star Game, but so far, no decisions have been made.
Could the Red Sox have had more All-Stars? Certainly. Ceddanne Rafaela is the team's most noteworthy snub, and catcher Carlos Narváez had a case to make as well.
But those who got in left no doubt, and Red Sox fans can look forward to seeing them on the field in Atlanta.