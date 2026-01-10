Red Sox's Alex Cora Breaks Silence On Alex Bregman Chase

The Boston Red Sox have been connected to Alex Bregman all offseason long. While there has been an avalanche of rumors, one thing that has been clear is that the Red Sox want him back.

Reports have pointed to Bregman being the team's priority all offseason to this point. ESPN's Buster Olney and Red Sox insider Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic have both reported that the Red Sox have made an offer to the All-Star third baseman.

On Saturday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Bregman and noted that the "ball is in his court."

The Red Sox manager spoke about the All-Star

"You can ask him," Cora said. "The ball is in his court, you know. Obviously, we've been working together to see what happens. But obviously it's a different offseason for Alex. You guys know how I feel about him. Last year, he checked all of the boxes that I knew he was going to check.

Alex Cora talked Alex Bregman: 'I like the player. We like the player. Let's see what happens.'

"He checked some boxes that people didn't even know that he was going to check. I just let him work last year. Obviously, I cannot talk about free agents. Very straightforward and black and white, but I love the player. We love the player. Let's see what happens."

Boston is a deal with Bregman away from a near-perfect offseason. Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Johan Oviedo are big-time pickups for the organization but they have been overshadowed by the lack of Bregman. If he were to return to the organization, the perception around the team will change. The outfield is already elite. An infield with Bregman, Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer, and Contreras would be equally elite. Carlos Narváez broke out last season with the organization and the rotation looks good on paper.

If Bregman were to rejoin the organization, they would quickly go from looking like a Wild Card team on paper to a legit contender in the American League. Boston is interested and now it's on the All-Star to make a decision.

