Analyst Proposes Ludicrous Red Sox-Ronald Acuña Jr. Blockbuster
I'm going to preface this by saying that the Boston Red Sox are right in the middle of a playoff race and have no reason to be thinking ahead to the offsesaon
Over the last few seasons, that wasn't the case. But, Boston looks like it's going to nab a playoff spot so there really isn't much of a reason to be talking about the offseason yet, aside from question marks on the roster iteself -- namely will Alex Bregman return? Or Lucas Giolito's contract option that could impact whether or not he's back.
Despite the fact that there are a few weeks left in the season, the speculation machine has already begun about what type of big moves could be hypothetically made. That's where we come to the chatter involving the Red Sox and Ronald Acuña Jr. To again preface, MLB Network had a segment in which they discussed whether or not it is time for the Braves to consider trading Acuña.
There's some crazy speculation out there already
From there, Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports on YouTube made hypothetical trade proposals for the Braves star. He brought up the Red Sox and proposed deal that involved sending Wilyer Abreu and Boston No. 5 prospect Brandon Clarke to Atlanta for the star slugger.
"I can't see a world in which Ronald Acuña Jr. only goes for two players, but with my original trade proposal, which we are going off of and the revision I had to make," Riley said. "That's what got us closer to the Ronald Acuña value."
Riley began with an offer that featured Abreu, Clarke, Kutter Crawford, and No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia and then trimmed it down.
If this deal was a possibility, it would obviously be great for Boston. But, it's not happening. There's been some crazy trades in the sports world this year, including Rafael Devers, but Acuña is under team control for the next three years at $17 million per season. He's not going anywhere and if somehow he does, he's not going for Abreu and Clarke. No need to get fired up about this deal, it's not happening.
