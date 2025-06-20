Anonymous Exec Talks Red Sox, 'Kyle Tucker-Type' Deal
The Boston Red Sox moved on from Rafael Devers and his massive $313.5 million contract.
Boston shocked the baseball world by sending Devers to the San Francisco Giants. By now, you've probably seen nonstop coverage about Devers and may even be sick of it. The trade happened almost a week ago and more and more has come out each day this week.
It's tough to lose a player like Devers -- and extremely rare. That's a conversation that has been touched upon a lot. There was drama, disagreements, and a messy divorce. Obviously most of the noise has been about the here and now. But, how does this deal impact the future?
Now, that the Red Sox have Devers' contract off the books, they should at least have the flexibility to make big moves if the team decides to do so. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared an interesting column on Friday highlighting different directions the club could go in. He talked about potential trade targets and an anonymous National League executive even said Boston is in an "interesting spot" and could even have the financial ability to bring someone to town this summer while also affording a superstar like Kyle Tucker this upcoming offseason.
"They’re in a really interesting spot now,” an NL executive said to Feinsand. "They could look to take on an expiring contract at a high price point to get through the season and help them compete this year, while still having the financial means to attack a Kyle Tucker-type in the offseason. I think that newly found financial flexibility allows them a boatload of room to be creative."
That would be a a game-changer. Losing Devers is tough. But, if the Red Sox could turn that trade into a superstar like Tucker and also retain Alex Bregman while keeping the core together, that would immediately change the perception around the organization.
