Former Red Sox Star Spoke Out About Rafael Devers Bombshell
The Boston Red Sox's surprise Rafael Devers trade has certainly turned head across Major League Baseball.
It was almost one week ago that Boston stunned the baseball world and there has continued to be fallout from the move pretty much each day since. Current and past members of the Red Sox have made opinions known on the deal, including former Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, as shared by WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"He shows me on his phone: 'Rafael Devers traded.' I was like, 'Nah.' … Then I hit Devers up and he got back at me right away," Bogaerts said to Bradford. "The moment he told me is when I knew it was for real. I had texted him, “Is this true?” and he replied before everybody started (reporting it) … We didn’t know if it was true or not...
"We talk quite often," the Padres' infielder explained. "We played alongside each other for so long. We hung out with each other at the field, away from the field, you name it. We always had a special relationship, not only on the field. We always maintained contact...I knew a little bit, not that I saw any of this coming."
Bogaerts also noted how he was "surprised" how the deal played out and that it was "tough" to see.
"I know them because I have been around them for a long time," Bogaerts said to Bradford. "I was surprised how it all unfolded. Life continues and baseball continues and they made the decision they wanted to make. He’s over there and they are over there and hopefully they’re both happy. But it was tough to see for sure."
Although there's a different chief baseball officer in town, Bogaerts certainly is familiar with Boston after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the organization. Bogaerts is someone who found plenty of success in Boston -- including two World Series titles -- but also had a dramatic exit.
The Devers deal sent shockwaves throughout the league and there's still over a month to go until the trade deadline. What's next?
