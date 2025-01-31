Are Red Sox Plotting 2026 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Pursuit? Insider Gives Take
The Boston Red Sox have disappointed fans so far this winter with their inaction in regards to finding a powerful right-handed bat.
Alex Bregman, Nolan Arenado, Teoscar Hernández, and plenty of others have been speculated as targets, but the Red Sox haven't come close yet to landing anyone with a strong big-league track record.
There is a theory that lives in a certain segment of Red Sox Nation, though it's unclear how far the theory spreads. What if the Red Sox haven't been pursuing Bregman or Arenado with much gusto because they have their eyes on Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2026?
There's been plenty of smoke around the Red Sox and Guerrero this winter, with Bob Nightengale of USA Today going as far as to report that the first baseman "would love to be with the Red Sox" if he doesn't stick with Toronto.
However, Red Sox insider Jen McCaffrey asserted her belief Friday that although the Red Sox might eventually plan on pursuing Guerrero, it hasn't impacted their decision-making this winter.
"It makes sense in theory, but teams rarely plan things that way because there are so many variables at play — whether Guerrero remains healthy, whether he actually wants to sign with the club, whether the Dodgers come through and offer a billion dollars, etc," McCaffrey wrote.
"Yes, he would offer a strong right-handed bat next to (Rafael) Devers. But I don’t think they’re approaching this season as “we won’t acquire X-player because we are eyeing Guerrero next year.”
Guerrero, 26, had a remarkable .940 OPS in 2024, finishing sixth in American League Most Valuable Player voting. He's going to command a free-agent deal in the $500 million territory, barring a disastrous 2025 season.
While many fans would love to see the Red Sox get involved for Guerrero at that price point, which they did do for Juan Soto at the $700 million mark, it doesn't seem as though they have some sort of master plan to win those sweepstakes.
More MLB: Could Mets Be Red Sox's Last Hope To Land Draft Pick For Nick Pivetta?