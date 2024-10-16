Astros Projected $15.3 Million Legend Is Worthy Target For Red Sox
It would be shocking if the Boston Red Sox didn't add at least one more starting pitcher this winter.
As things stand right now, the Red Sox have Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford all locked into spots in the 2025 starting rotation. Things could change, barring trades or role adjustments, but these three seem like a guarantee.
On top of those three, it seems like Lucas Giolito will be the fourth starter in the mix. He has an option for the 2025 season, and it's a near guarantee that he will pick it up. Now, the Red Sox need to add at least one starter.
Boston needs a lefty, but if it alters the rotation in other ways or makes a trade, it may make sense to bring two hurlers. If this ends up being the case and they sign a righty, nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander should be in consideration.
He will be a free agent and is projected to get roughly $15.3 million on the open market. He has let it be known that he is open to playing in 2025 and wants to continue his career. Verlander had a tough 2024 season and logged a 5.48 ERA across 17 starts, but injuries derailed his season.
Verlander was much better in 2023 with a 3.22 ERA in 27 starts with the Astros and New York Mets.
He should be a target for the Red Sox because of the fact that he certainly could bounce back and return to his 2023 form with good health. On top of that, having him around Boston's young starters could do wonders for their development.
Verlander is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers of the last twenty years. Having him as a resource for Houck, Bello, and Crawford every day could help take their game to the next level while giving Boston another dependable starter. At just $15 million, why not?
