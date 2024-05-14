Astros Star Voted As 'Biggest Name' Who Could Be Traded; Should Red Sox Pursue?
It wouldn't be too surprising to see the Boston Red Sox pull off a major trade this summer.
Boston currently is above .500 with a 21-20 record and already has surprised some people. The Red Sox's starting rotation has been the best in baseball and the club should get even better as they start to get reinforcements back from injuries.
If the Red Sox's offense can take a step in the right direction, Boston could be able to contend for a playoff spot as soon as this season. The Red Sox are in a good spot but still could use some more help.
There are sure to be some stars moved this summer ahead of the trade deadline and one player who is seen as a possible trade candidate is Houston Astros star Framber Valdez. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand surveyed league executives to find who the "biggest name" player will be to get traded this season and Valdez received one vote.
If the Astros were to consider a trade involving Valdez, Boston could make some sense. The two-time All-Star has been solid to begin the 2024 campaign and is under team control in 2025 as well. He's the type of pitcher who could help Boston make a run at a postseason spot this season and also be an integral part of the team next season.
Boston has been solid so far this season and has a chance to be even better in 2025. Landing someone like Valdez with another year of control only could help this.
Why not consider a move if there's a chance he could be traded?
