Beloved Ex-Member Of Red Sox Announces Long-Term Extension With Padres Organization
It takes a lot to cement yourself as a legend in the storied history of the Boston Red Sox, but one old friend did so without ever stepping foot on the field.
Don Orsillo called Red Sox games for Boston from 2001 to 2015 and has since joined the San Diego Padres, where he as once again become a legend in the city.
Orsillo took to twitter Tuesday for a major announcement in his professional career, as seen below.
Orsillo did not disclose the length of his new contract, though he did allude that it will be for a quite a bit of time.
For fans hoping he would make a return to Fenway at some point in his career, Padres chief executive officer Eric Greupner may have closed the door on a potential reunion.
"So Don was going into the final year of his contract this year and he's really become the loved voice of the Padres doing play-by-play on television, and so I'm happy to announce that we've recently entered into a long-term extension with Don," Greupner said Tuesday. "Our hope and expectation is that he's going to continue to be the voice of the Padres until he's no longer a broadcaster and we'd like to see him end his career in San Diego."
Orsillo himself has not commented on whether this extension would take him to the end of his broadcasting career, so fans could hold onto a sliver of hope that he calls just one more Red Sox game before he calls it quits on what has been an incredibly successful career thus far.
