Red Sox Insider Addressed Possibility Of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Boston
The Boston Red Sox just pulled off a blockbuster deal last week but now the next few months are going to be loaded with chatter about who the next big target is going to be.
Boston has plenty of talent now and seems like it can be one of the best teams in the American League. If the Red Sox stay healthy, they can be one of the best teams in baseball in 2025. The starting rotation is loaded, the lineup now has Alex Bregman, and the bullpen is in a better place. Plus, Boston has some of the best prospects in baseball knocking on the big league door.
There's a lot to like about Boston right now, but the next year is going to be full of chatter about one superstar not on the roster. Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been tied to Boston quite a bit throughout the offseason, but he is still with Toronto. While this is the case, it was announced on Tuesday that the two sides couldn't reach a contract extension and he will head to free agency next offseason.
There already has been a lot of talk about the possibility of Boston bringing Guerrero to town. MassLive.com's Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo addressed the possibility and shared what a price tag could look like to sign him.
"The Red Sox just finished off an aggressive offseason that saw them land Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman and others," Cotillo said. "After a development Tuesday morning, there’s a chance they’ll be in the market for an even bigger move next winter. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not reach an extension with the club before his Monday night deadline, he told reporters in Dunedin on Tuesday. He fully anticipates hitting the open market next year and said the Jays did not come close to matching his number. According to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, Guerrero said winning will be a major priority when he becomes free...
"For Guerrero, who turns 26 next month and will hit free agency before his age-27 season, the Red Sox would likely have to hand out the biggest contract in free agent history," Cotillo said. "He considered a $340 million offer from Toronto to be 'not close' to what he was looking for, so bidding could get well into the $400-500 million range, or higher. Boston showed an appetite to dip into the mega-deal market when the club offered Juan Soto a 15-year, $700 million contract before he took a $765 million offer from the Mets."
Guerrero is a guy -- like Soto and Shohei Ohtani -- who the baseball world is going to be enamored with over the next year before free agency. Boston is going to be very good in 2025, but Guerrero would take the team to an even higher level. This isn't the first time there will be a link between the two sides and won't be the last.
