Beloved Ex-Red Sox Slugger Mentioned As Reunion Option At Deadline
The Boston Red Sox need another right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup.
This is something the club has known for a long time. There were questions about the number of righties in the Red Sox's lineup heading into the season but the return of Trevor Story helped quiet the noise.
Story was going to be Boston's best righty in the middle of the lineup but his injury toward the beginning of the season changed things. Plus, with Triston Casas going down with an injury of his own, the lineup has been extremely lefty-dependent.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is one week away and the Red Sox could use another right-handed option if they want to make some noise and fight for a playoff spot. One player who the Red Sox were mentioned as a possible option for is former fan-favorite and star slugger Justin Turner by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"It's possible Justin Turner is cooked at age 39, but his track record and playoff experience could still be appealing for contenders in need of an inexpensive lineup boost," Gleeman and Britton said. "Toronto will be a motivated seller, and even with his overall numbers down this season, Turner has continued to knock around lefties enough to be a potentially good platoon fit. Potential landing spots: Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Seattle Mariners."
Turner already has had success with the Red Sox, why not run it back and give him another chance?
