Red Sox Surprisingly Listed Among Landing Spots For Superstar Shortstop
The Boston Red Sox could be one of the most active teams in baseball over the next week or so.
Boston's offense could use a boost with the trade deadline approaching and the Red Sox specifically could use a right-handed bat in the middle of the lineup. It's unclear exactly who the Red Sox will target, but they surprisingly were listed as a possible landing spot for Toronto Blue Jays superstar shortstop Bo Bichette by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"It's not an ideal time for the Blue Jays to shop Bo Bichette given his poor first half, repeated calf injuries, and, a recent trip to the Injured List, but he has an established track record of star-caliber play, and interested teams know they'd have him signed for 2025 as well. He'd be an especially intriguing target for a team that believes it could sign the 26-year-old to a long-term extension as an infield building block, particularly if the Blue Jays are insisting on a huge return to part with their starting shortstop since 2019. Potential landing spots: Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, (and), Los Angeles Dodgers."
Bichette is a great player and certainly could help the Red Sox's offense, but he is signed next year as well and would block top prospect Marcelo Mayer from making the jump to the big leagues. Mayer is expected to see some time toward the end of this season or in 2025, so adding Bichette shouldn't be considered likely at this time.
