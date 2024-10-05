Beloved Ex-Red Sox Star Predicted To Get $55 Million Contract
One former member of the Boston Red Sox likely will hit the open market this winter once free agency begins.
Former Red Sox All-Star pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Texas Rangers. Over that stretch, Eovaldi has continued to shine and earned his second All-Star nod, and also helped lead Texas to the World Series.
Eovaldi was a beloved member of the Red Sox organization and now likely will get paid once again this winter. He has a chance to opt into a deal with the Rangers for the 2025 season, but it is expected that he will opt out because he could get paid more.
If Eovaldi opts into his deal, he would get paid $20 million in 2025 with the Rangers. If he decides to opt-out, he is projected to get a two-year deal worth just over $55 million. Eovaldi is a big-game pitcher and finished the 2024 season with a 3.80 ERA across 29 starts.
Eovaldi will have plenty of interest in free agency. There will be a handful of top-tier starting pitchers available, including Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. Eovaldi will be able to help a playoff contender at a similar level at a fraction of the cost.
Burnes is projected to get over $215 million, while Eovaldi will get much less. Boston needs to add another starter, and a reunion should at least be in consideration. Keep an eye on Eovaldi this winter.
More MLB: Red Sox $2.5 Million Vet Expected To Leave After 'Disaster' Trade