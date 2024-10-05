Red Sox $2.5 Million Vet Expected To Leave After 'Disaster' Trade
The Boston Red Sox were active ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston was right in the mix for a playoff spot, and seemed like it was going to take the next step. The Red Sox were in a really good spot but wanted to add some help to the bullpen. Things didn't work out, though.
The Red Sox made a few moves, including a trade for former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Luis García. He shined with Los Angeles throughout the first half of the season and had a 3.71 ERA over his first 45 appearances.
For some reason, things changed once he joined the Red Sox. García made 15 appearances with Boston and an 8.22 ERA.
The veteran hurler now will be a free agent this winter, and FanSided's Ryan Bunton predicted that he won't be back with the Red Sox in 2025.
"The Luis Garcia trade deadline deal was a disaster," Bunton said. "Garcia was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on July 30 in exchange for Niko Kavadas, Matthew Lugo, Yeferson Vargas, and Ryan Zeferjahn. The Red Sox didn't surrender any blue-chip prospects to land Garcia, but the 12-year veteran was an absolute liability out of the bullpen.
"Garcia was supposed to help Boston's bullpen make a playoff push along with Lucas Sims, another relief pitcher acquired at the trade deadline. That never came to fruition, as Garcia allowed 14 earned runs in only 15.1 innings with the team to the tune of an 8.22 ERA. Garcia is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and there is little-to-no chance that he will be returning to Boston."
Things didn't work out but hopefully he can get back on track wherever he lands.
