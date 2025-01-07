Beloved Red Sox Fireman Reportedly Signing 1-Year Deal With AL West Team
The Boston Red Sox knew goodbye was coming, but that doesn't always make it easy to swallow.
Relief pitcher Chris Martin couldn't have been better in his two seasons with the Red Sox. He had the lowest ERA of any pitcher in baseball in 2023 (minimum: 50 innings), then backed it up with a solid, slightly unlucky season in 2024.
At 38 years old, Martin seems to be planning on the 2025 season being his last, though anyone can of course change their mind later on. The Texas native who once played a season and a half for his hometown team clearly had a homecoming on his mind.
On Monday, the Texas Rangers announced via social media that they were in agreement on a one-year contract with Martin for the 2025 season. Texas also designated right-handed pitcher Matt Festa for assignment.
At the time of publication, the financial terms of the contract had not been made public.
In total, Martin pitched 90 2/3 innings for the Red Sox and had a 2.16 ERA. In 2023, that ERA was 1.05, and he went his last 20 appearances of the season without allowing a run. All one can ask from a reliever is reliability, and Martin was as reliable as they come.
While Martin had a 3.45 ERA in 2024, a comparatively high number in contrast with his ridiculous 2023, he did lead all qualified relief pitchers in strikeout to walk ratio (50 punchouts, three free passes).
The Rangers could be dangerous in 2025 once again after a down year, and the whole league saw how that can turn out two years ago. For the Red Sox, who should be ready to compete for a playoff spot, Texas could be a major threat with Martin on their side.
