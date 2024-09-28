Beloved Red Sox Hurler Hints That His Time In Boston Is Over
The Boston Red Sox have just two games left in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.
Boston currently has an 80-80 record and has just two more games left in order to attempt to finish the season with a winning record. The Red Sox won't be in the playoffs, but finishing with a record above .500 at least would be a small victory.
With the season just two games away from being over, it's not too early to start taking a look ahead to 2025. There will be plenty of players back in Boston in 2025, but also some who will be playing elsewhere.
Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta took the mound on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays and hinted that it could be his last start with the team, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Pivetta on emotions: 'I think they were pretty strong, pretty consistent throughout the day. … it’s my last start for me being a Red Sox. It’s been a hefty four years, almost five years,'" Speier posted. "On whether he’s hopeful something could be worked out with the Sox: 'Of course. I’m always hopeful.'"
The fiery starter joined the Red Sox in 2020 and has been one of the club's most consistent pitchers ever since. He clearly was a great pickup for Boston, but he will be a free agent this winter and may end up being too expensive for what the Red Sox are willing to pay.
