Red Sox Could Be Prime Option For Projected $52 Million Flamethrower

Sep 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Will the Boston Red Sox make a major splash in the starting pitcher market this winter?

Boston needs another top starter if it wants to contend in 2025. The Red Sox have the makings of a very good starting rotation. Boston clearly made the right call last offseason, rolling with internal options.

The Red Sox will enter 2025 with Tanner Houck. Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford are all expected to have large roles. Houck is coming off an All-Star year and looked like one of the best pitchers in the American League. All three are young and can help out for years to come.

Boston will have Lucas Giolito back at some point after signing him in free agency last winter. He missed the 2024 season due to injury but will be back. The Red Sox had one of the better rotations in baseball this season, but if they can add one more starter, they could be among the top contenders in the American League.

One player who could be a realistic target is old friend Nathan Eovaldi. He has spent the last two years with the Texas Rangers but likely will enter free agency this winter and is projected to earn $52 million over two years. That is an expensive price tag, but he was an All-Star last year and has a 3.96 ERA in 2024.

He is a big-game pitcher who knows what it takes to win in Boston. Bringing him back to Boston and pairing him with Houck, Bello, Crawford, and Giolito could help make the Red Sox a playoff team again.

