Beloved Red Sox Veteran Hurler 'Could Be Saying Goodbye,' Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox recently made a move to add more veteran depth.
Boston is fighting for a playoff spot and has been thin in the bullpen and responded by reuniting with veteran fan-favorite Rich Hill. The 44-year-old certainly is familiar with Boston and now is in his fourth stint with the club.
He only has made three appearances so far but likely will be a solid depth option for the Red Sox down the stretch.
Although it is nice to have him back in Boston, MLB.com's Will Leitch predicted the partnership won't last long and that he "could be saying goodbye" at the end of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.
"Rich Hill, (left-handed pitcher), Red Sox," Leitch said. "Current age: 44. It’s a gift to have Hill around at all, especially back in Boston, which is where he’s from and where he has pitched now four different times in his career.
"You’d have to think this would be his last run -- there isn’t much room for Jamie Moyer types in baseball today -- but then again, we’ve all said that before about him, and here he is, still pitching, in his 20th consecutive MLB season. Baseball will be a little less fun when Rich Hill is officially gone."
Hill now is 44 years old and certainly still has something left in the tank but he is in the back half of his career -- to say the least -- and it wouldn't be shocking if this was his last hurrah in Major League Baseball.
