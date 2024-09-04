Ex-Red Sox Superstar To Earn High Honors Making Boston Trade Sting
The Boston Red Sox could use some more pitching right now.
Boston lost Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock to injuries and have been finding ways to get through this season. The Red Sox have done a good job navigating the high-impact injuries, but they could use a little more pitching.
One move that has come back to sting for the Red Sox certainly has been the team's deal involving former Boston fan-favorite Chris Sale this past offseason. Boston traded Sale to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Vaughn Grissom to fill a major hole in the infield.
It's too early to say that the Red Sox lost the deal as Grissom still is very young and has a bright future. While this is the case, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale called Sale the "steal of the winter" and said he is in line to win the National League Cy Young Award.
"Chris Sale (16-3, 2.46 ERA) is certainly the steal of the winter for Atlanta, who not only will win the NL Cy Young award but receive top-10 MVP votes," Nightengale said. "He pitched 7 shutout innings with 9 strikeouts in Atlanta’s 3-0 victory over Colorado."
Sale has looked like his old self this season and currently is leading the National League with 16 wins, an .842 winning percentage, a 2.46 ERA, and 206 strikeouts.
The tall lefty has looked like a true superstar once again in his first season away from Boston since 2016.
