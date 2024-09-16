Blue Jays Claim Ex-Red Sox Veteran After Short Stint In Organization
One of the Boston Red Sox's biggest rivals claimed a former member of the organization on Monday.
Boston recently designated catcher Tyler Heineman for assignment recently, but he didn't remain available for very often. The American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays claimed him off waivers on Monday, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"The Blue Jays announced that they have claimed catcher Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Red Sox," McDonald said. "Boston had designated him for assignment a few days ago. Catcher Brian Serven has been designated for assignment by the Jays in a corresponding 40-man roster move."
Heineman is a five-year big league veteran, but he only got into two games with Boston this season. He spent the majority of the season to this point in the Red Sox's farm system. He appeared in 51 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and one game with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
In his two games with Boston, Heineman didn't collect a hit in just two at-bats. He has spent time at the big league level with the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Red Sox throughout his career so far.
This now will be Heineman's third stint with the Blue Jays. He spent some time with the team in 2022 and 2023 and now will re-join the organization. It's unclear what role he will play, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him in the big leagues down the stretch.
