Blue Jays 'Expected' To Trade Beloved Ex-Red Sox Star Making Reunion Possible
The Boston Red Sox could use a lift on the offensive side of the ball and one former fan-favorite is available.
Boston has been fantastic this season despite low expectations heading into the campaign and now is just one or two moves away from truly being considered contenders in the American League with the trade deadline right around the corner.
The Red Sox could use a right-handed bat in the middle of the order and the Toronto Blue Jays happen to have one that could help. Former Red Sox fan-favorite Justin Turner joined the Blue Jays ahead of the season but now is "expected" to be traded, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Toronto Blue Jays, baseball’s most underachieving team, will do plenty of selling at the deadline before they do some firing in the offseason," Nightengale said. "They are expected to trade pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, catcher Danny Jansen, and DH Justin Turner – and could entertain offers for Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman."
Boston likely won't make a major splash at the deadline, but landing someone like Turner could be just what it needs. Triston Casas still is out and there have been no signs that a return is imminent. Landing Turner could help add another dependable bat to the middle of the order that could help fill in at first base as well.
Signing Turner last year in free agency seemed to work out very well. Why not bring him back one more time?
