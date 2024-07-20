Red Sox Could Give Blue Jays Call About All-Star After Latest Report
The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays could be intriguing trade partners as the deadline inches closer and closer.
Boston and Toronto certainly are rivals in the American League East, but that doesn't mean the two sides couldn't come together and get a deal done. The Red Sox have made plenty of trades with the New York Yankees and they are even bigger rivals.
Toronto is one of the clear sellers with the trade deadline almost here so it wouldn't be too shocking to see the two sides at least speak at some point. It seemed like the Blue Jays were only going to trade rental players but that may no longer be the case.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Blue Jays may now be willing to entertain offers on players under contract beyond this season.
"The Blue Jays are expected to consider trade offers for players under contract beyond 2024, not merely those on expiring contracts," Morosi said. "A strong contingent of scouts will be in Toronto tonight for the Chris Bassitt-Jack Flaherty matchup."
If Toronto is willing to listen to possible deals on players under contract beyond this season, the Red Sox should give them a call as fast as possible on Bassitt. He is under contract next year too and has a 3.52 ERA this season across 19 starts.
Boston has seen him firsthand and faced him before the first half came to a close and he impressed. He was an All-Star in 2021 and has a 3.49 ERA and is on a reasonable contract.
The Red Sox need a boost in the rotation and Bassitt is someone who could help them get back to the playoffs this year and then compete for a World Series title next year.
