Blue Jays Had Eyes On Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Before Max Scherzer Deal
When will former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite Nick Pivetta find a new home?
Pivetta spent the last four-plus seasons of his career as a member of the Red Sox after joining the team in 2020. The fiery hurler actually had arguably his best season of his career in 2024 as a full-time starter.
He turned down the qualifying offer from Boston and has been a free agent since. If he had accepted the offer, he would've gotten a big raise from $7.5 million to over $21 million. But, he turned it down while looking for a multi-year deal.
Pivetta hasn't signed a deal yet and one team that had some interest in him signed another hurler on Thursday. The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly showed some interest in Pivetta before signing Max Scherzer on Thursday, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Pivetta, despite the QO, has interest from 10 teams, including the Jays, who’re focusing on pitching (while also trying to extend superstar Vladimir Guerrero)," Heyman said. "(Jack Flaherty’s) former (Detroit Tigers) team is interested in him, while the (San Francisco Giants) may sign more pitching."
Scherzer landed a one-year, $15.5 million deal on Thursday, as shared by Heyman.
It's unknown at this time if this will take the Blue Jays out of the running for Pivetta, but it certainly doesn't seem like it will help. Spring Training is going to kick off in just about two weeks. Will Pivetta sign before?
More MLB: Padres Open To Trades? Insider Suggests Red Sox Fan-Favorite As Backup Fit