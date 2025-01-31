Padres Open To Trades? Insider Suggests Red Sox Fan-Favorite As Backup Fit

Inside The Red Sox

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Things are heating up around Major League Baseball.

Spring Training is just about two weeks away and now things are starting to get interesting. The free agent reliever market has started to heat up and there also has been some trade rumors swirling around the San Diego Padres.

The Padres have two good pitchers who have had their names in trade rumors lately. Padres hurlers Dylan Cease and Michael King both have been suggested as trade candidates. The New York Post's Jon Heyman discussed the Padres' potential moves and suggested the team could go after Nick Pivetta in free agency if they are able to trade a starter.

"The (New York Mets) showed they don’t like long-term deals for pitchers when they didn’t pursue Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, but they’ve been trying for Padres rental ace Dylan Cease (and presumably would also consider rotation mate Michael King)," Heyman said. "The (Chicago Cubs) also are involved. But while their prospect list is ranked higher, with highly regarded 3B prospect Matt Shaw understandably off limits in rental deals, the Padres may prefer the Mets’ list, including Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams, and Luisangel Acuña.

"The Padres will listen on just about all (except Manny Machado or Fernando Tatis Jr.), so that likely does include King, also free after 2025. If the Padres trade either starter, they will consider Nick Pivetta or Jack Flaherty."

Pivetta is one of the best free agents out there still and it is somewhat surprising he hasn't found a new home even with the qualifying offer attached to him. Hopefully he is able to soon.

