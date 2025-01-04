Blue Jays Have Eyes On Red Sox Projected $60 Million Fan-Favorite
The Toronto Blue Jays have been trying to bring more talent to town but just haven't gotten anything done yet.
Toronto is going to need to add some talent this offseason if it wants to rebound from a last-place finish in the division last year. Plus, the Blue Jays have some stars whose future with the team is in question. If the Blue Jays can shine in 2025, maybe they can convince Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to stick around.
The Blue Jays have been tied to pretty much every player who is available and one who is a potential fit is former Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"With respect to Pivetta, one team that I will mention that Jon Heyman has reported on them before is the Blue Jays," Morosi said. "The Blue Jays are potentially a fit for Nick Pivetta. We know they were heavily involved in the Corbin Burnes marketplace looking at him. Pivetta, of course, is from Canada. Western Canada in his case...The Jays are one potential landing spot."
Pivetta is projected to land a four-year, $60 million deal. That is a significant raise over the $7.5 million he made in 2024. Plus a team that signs him will have to give up a draft pick because the qualifying offer was attached to him.
While this is the case, maybe the Blue Jays are going to be desperate enough to open up the checkbook.
