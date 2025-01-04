MLB Insider Gives Latest Update On Red Sox's Pursuit Of Alex Bregman
It really does seem like the Boston Red Sox are trying to land the best remaining free agent on the open market.
Boston needs some right-handed power in the lineup with the loss of Tyler O'Neill. Even if O'Neill had returned, there would've been an argument that the Red Sox still would've need to add another right-handed bat.
The Red Sox were too heavily lefty last year throughout the lineup. Boston knows it needs to add and has said multiple times that its priority right now is right-handed pop for the lineup but they haven't landed a big-name offensive player yet.
Boston isn't the only one with ties to Bregman. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays both have been linked to him as well.
It's unknown when he will sign a deal, but KPRC 2 Houston's Ari Alexander did say that all three are "serious suitors" for Bregman.
"Latest on Alex Bregman: Three teams have emerged as serious suitors for the Gold Glove third baseman," Alexander said. "The Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays have been described as 'very, very real' possibilities for Bregman by a league source."
Alexander is an insider out of Houston so this is an interesting update. It's nice to hear the Red Sox still involved in the sweepstakes as others have downplayed Boston's interest recently.
A deal with Bregman would be the right call in a major way. Hopefully, the Red Sox can get him.
