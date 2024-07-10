Blue Jays 'Willing' To Trade All-Star Who Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox need to add a boost to the starting rotation in the near future.
The trade deadline will be here in under three weeks and the Red Sox are a season-high 10 games above .500 at 50-40. If the season were to end today, the Red Sox would be back in the playoffs. Not many people expected the Red Sox to be as good as they are and the time is now to invest.
Boston is in a good place but adding to the rotation could help take it to another level. One player who could be a great option to do so is Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Yusei Kikuchi.
While a trade among rivals would be difficult, it shouldn't be ruled out. Kikuchi has had a solid season so far and Toronto reportedly is "willing" to trade all players who can enter free agency, including Kikuchi, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Blue Jays' impending free agents include infielder/DH Justin Turner ($13 million salary in 2024), outfielder Kevin Kiermaier ($10.5 million), left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi ($10 million), righty relievers Yimi García ($6 million) and Trevor Richards ($2.15 million) and catcher Danny Jansen ($5.2 million)," Feinsand said. "According to sources, the Blue Jays have told other clubs that they are willing to move players with expiring contracts, but those with control beyond 2024 are not being traded.
"The consensus among a dozen executives we spoke with is that the Blue Jays will attempt to move most or all of their rental players if they sell, working to add some prospects to a farm system that entered the season ranked at No. 24 by MLB Pipeline."
Boston's rotation has surprised people but it is a man down with Garrett Whitlock out. Landing Kikuchi could help fix this.
