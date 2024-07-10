Blue Jays Star Could Be Best Pitcher On Trade Block; Will Red Sox Make Move?
There will be plenty of rumors and speculation as the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline gets closer.
It's less than three weeks away now and the Boston Red Sox keep racking up wins. Boston has been red-hot lately and seems to playing its way into being buyers at the deadline barring a sudden and surprising collapse.
Boston has been great and has exceeded all expectations so far this season. The Red Sox still have room for growth, though, with the starting rotation being the biggest spot that needs an upgrade.
There will be plenty of teams looking to deal hurlers away and the Red Sox should take a close look at the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto seems like it is about to rebuild and one player who was mentioned as an "under-the-radar" trade piece is two-time All-Star Kevin Gausman by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Had Gausman been available for trade last winter, it would have been a massive development, Kelly said. "It's unclear if the underperforming Blue Jays will shop him this month, but there's an argument to be made that he represents the best chance for a team to acquire a No. 1 starter in the coming weeks...Gausman has been relatively disappointing this year, with a 4.64 ERA caused largely by a fastball that has seen a drastic drop in its effectiveness. Gausman's fastball had a 17.6 pitch value in 2023, as opposed to minus-3.6 in 2024.
"That will turn off some contenders, considering Gausman uses his fastball over 50 percent of the time and is 33...There will be a team—probably multiple—that believes it can get Gausman's fastball back on track, and would then have him for the final two-and-a-half seasons of a five-year, $110 million deal that looked like one of the most team-friendly pacts in the sport entering this season."
If Gausman is available and Toronto is willing to make a deal, he should be Boston's top priority in the rotation. His numbers aren't great this season, it wouldn't be shocking to see him bounce back after four straight seasons with an ERA under 4.00. Plus, he is under contract after this season.
