Boston Red Sox Give New Roman Anthony Injury Update
The Boston Red Sox need a boost offensively but it doesn't sound like that is going to come from outfielder Roman Anthony anytime soon.
Anthony last played in a game on September 2nd. Since then, he's been out due to an oblique injury. Anthony is on the Injured List and it has been reported left and right that the expectation is that the young outfielder will miss at least the rest of the regular season. Well, that seems pretty obvious at this point. Boston has six games left in the season and the regular season will wrap up on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow gave an update on Anthony's health and noted that "there's still quite a bit of room" before he begins baseball activities, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
The Boston Red Sox are missing Roman Anthony
"Roman Anthony doesn't seem all that close to baseball activities," Browne said. "From Craig Breslow: 'Yeah, but just like being around him a little bit, you can see he's getting more comfortable. When it first happened, you could look at him and tell that he was in quite a bit of discomfort and pain. That has subsided, but there's still quite a bit of room to get to in terms of baseball activity.'"
It's positive that Anthony is getting more comfortable and that the pain has subsided. But, it doesn't sound like Anthony will be ready to roll soon. Boston has six regular-season games left. If the Red Sox can land one of the American League Wild Card spots, they will take the field on Tuesday, Sept. 30th to begin playoff action. That is just seven days away as of writing. Anthony doesn't seem like he's close, but he's making progress.
Boston fortunately got one outfielder back over the last few days in Wilyer Abreu, who also was on the Injured List. While this is the case, the Red Sox still could use Anthony. He was one of the best overall hitters in baseball when he went down with his injury. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer.
