Roman Anthony Wasn't Only Red Sox 'Pushing For A Promotion'
The Boston Red Sox have had three of the most exciting prospects in baseball in the majors this season.
Kristian Campbell opened the season in Boston, but was sent down to the minors on Sunday. Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony have both been promoted to the majors and have shown flashes.
These three have gotten plenty of headlines, but they aren’t the prospects who have thrived. Lefty Connelly Early is another guy who has burst onto the scene this year. He's currently with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and is having the best professional season of his young career. He has made 11 appearances -- including eight starts -- and has a 2.17 ERA to show for it. He also has a 74-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
Early has been good enough that he was listed by MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo as Boston's prospect who is "pushing for a promotion."
"Red Sox: Connelly Early, LHP (No. 10)," Dykstra, Callis, and Mayo said. "The Red Sox have helped Early upgrade his stuff since drafting him in the fifth round out of Virginia in 2023, and he now deals with a 92-95 mph fastball that touches 97 and also misses bats with his low-80s slider and changeup. He's dominating in Double-A with a 2.27 ERA, .205 opponent average and 66 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings."
At this rate, if he can keep pitching like he has, he should find his way to Triple-A at some point in 2025.