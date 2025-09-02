Boston Red Sox Promoting No. 1 Prospect To Portland Sea Dogs
The Boston Red Sox had a pretty big day down in the minor leagues on Tuesday.
Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that Kyle Harrison was leaving Worcester and heading to Boston.
"Kyle Harrison is leaving Polar Park with his bags packed. He’s headed up to Boston," Cassell said.
Christopher Smith of MassLive.com also shared the news of Harrison heading up to Boston.
"Kyle Harrison won’t be activated today, per source, but is on his way. So the expectation is he’ll be activated to pitch tomorrow when the Red Sox need a starter," Smith said.
If the only news of the day had been Harrison's pending promotion, it would be a pretty big day. But, that's not all for Boston. It was shared that the club is also promoting No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias from the High-A Greenville Drive to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
Smith also shared the news on social media.
The Red Sox have been aggressive with their top prospects
"Red Sox prospect Franklin Arias promoted to Portland," Smith said.
Arias moved into the top spot in the Red Sox's prospect rankings after Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell all were promoted off of it. Arias is about to play for his third team of the season. He played 19 games for the Class-A Salem Red Sox and 87 games for High-A Greenville Drive. Overall, Arias has played in 106 games and is slashing .279/.343/.383 with six home runs, 58 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 25 doubles, one triple, and 58 runs scored.
Most of that production game with the Drive as he slashed .265/.329/.380 with six homers, 49 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 21 doubles, and one triple in 87 games.
The 2025 season has been the year of high-end prospects for Boston. Anthony, Mayer, and Campbell all have spent time in Boston, although Campbell is down in the minors right now. On top of this, No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle is in Boston and No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon García recently was promoted and sent back down.
Boston has been aggressive with its promotions this year and now the 19-year-old is going to Portland.
