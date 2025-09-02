Garrett Crochet Predicted To Join Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens In Red Sox History
Over the final few weeks of the regular season, much is going to be made about the Boston Red Sox's playoff push.
The Red Sox are right there. Boston and the New York Yankees are both 2 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the American League East. New York has played two fewer games than Boston so it is technically ahead of the Red Sox in the standings. But, both are right there. The Yankees technically have the top spot in the AL Wild Card race as well with the Red Sox zt No. 2.
If Boston can stay the course over the next four weeks, they will be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Boston has completely turned things around this season and unsurprisingly, the big offseason additions have played a role in this turnaround, including ace Garrett Crochet.
Will Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet win the AL Cy Young Award?
Crochet has been everything and more for Boston. He signed a long-term extension with the organization and has been even better than advertised. Crochet has made 27 starts for Boston and has a 14-5 record, 2.40 ERA, and 214-to-42 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 172 1/3 innings pitched. Crochet is up to 5.5 wins above replacement right now with a few weeks remaining in the regular season. There's no other way to say it than simply: Crochet has been incredible.
The big lefty has been so good that he's in contention for the American League Cy Young Award with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. It's a tight race. But, ESPN's Paul Hembekides predicted that Crochet will surpass Skubal down the stretch and win the prestigious award.
"Boston's Garrett Crochet will overtake Detroit's Tarik Skubal and win the AL Cy Young Award," Hembekides said.
If Crochet were to win the award, he would be the first pitcher to win the Cy Young Award for Boston since Rick Porcello did so back in 2016. He would become just the fifth pitcher in Red Sox history to win the award along with Porcello, Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, and Jim Lonborg.
More MLB: Former Red Sox Pitcher Quietly Dominating Since May Trade