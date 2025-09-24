Boston Red Sox Trio Making Late Push For 2025 Return
The Boston Red Sox are missing some pitching right now, but it sounds like the team could get some more depth in the not-so-distant future.
Boston currently is missing Dustin May, Tanner Houck, Hunter Dobbins, Kutter Crawford, Jordan Hicks, Brennan Bernardino, Liam Hendriks, Richard Fitts, and Patrick Sandoval was never ready to return this season. All in all, there are plenty of pitching injuries for the Red Sox to monitor. It seems as though all of these aren't season-ending as well, on the positive side. On Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reported that Dustin May, Jordan Hicks, and Brennan Bernardino are all making progress and pushing for a late-season return.
The Boston Red Sox got some much-needed good news
"Craig Breslow said Dustin May, Jordan Hicks and Brennan Bernardino are all ramping up intensity and could still potentially contribute this season," Cerullo said. "Said Bernardino's lat strain symptoms have completely subsided."
Getting any of these guys would at least give the Red Sox more depth over the final few days of the regular season and into the playoffs, if they can make it. The Red Sox's rotation is very thin right now. Boston is relying on Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito to carry the load with young guys Connelly Early and Kyle Harrison also getting shots right now. May could either help fill a slot there or end up being a long relief guy if the is able to get back on the mound.
Hicks was struggling for Boston after coming over in the Rafael Devers trade. But, this is a guy with insane stuff who can help this team when he is at his best. Unfortunately, Red Sox fans haven't seen that yet, though.
Bernardino has been one of the team's most dependable bullpen arms. Getting him back arguably would be the biggest addition of the three. Right now it's not guaranteed that they will return, but it's positive to see this report from Cerullo with things quickly coming to an end across the league for the regular season.
More MLB: Red Sox Should Take Flier On DFA'd Former Blue Jays All-Star