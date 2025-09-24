Red Sox Should Take Flier On DFA'd Former Blue Jays All-Star
One of the Boston Red Sox's biggest rival designated a former All-Star for assignment on Tuesday and he may be worth a flier.
The Toronto Blue Jays designated former All-Star Alek Manoah for assignment on Tuesday in a somewhat surprising move, as confirmed by the team.
"Roseter Moves: OF Anthony Santander reinstated from 60-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game, 1B Ty France placed on 10-day IL (left oblique inflammation), and RHP Alek Manoah designated for assignment."
Should the Red Sox make a move?
Manoah is someone who is just 27 years old and at one point looked like a future superstar. He started 20 games as a rookie in 2021 with Toronto and had a 3.22 ERA and 127-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 111 2/3 innings pitched. He followd up with a near-perfect sophomore campaign. That season, Manoah had a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts to go along with a 180-to-51 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 196 2/3 innings pitched. He was an All-Star and finished third in the AL Cy Young Award race and 17th in the AL MVP race.
His career has been a roller coaster since. He struggled in his third season and was demoted down to the FCL level at one point. There was a point in which he didn't want to go down to the minors and injuries have also popped up over the last few years. He pitched in 19 games in 2023 and five games in 2024 in the majors. He's made 10 starts down in the minors this season and has a 3.96 ERA.
He's obviously not someone who could help Boston in the majors this season. But, at just 27 years old and two more years of arbitration eligibility, he would be the perfect guy to take a flier on with an eye towards 2026. The Red Sox clearly have felt the impact of a lack of pitching depth thanks to injuries and trading guys away. Manoah is someone who has had success in the major leagues, even in a wild start to his career. All it would take is a waiver claim at this point and hoping another team doesn't get him. Why not?
