BREAKING: Roman Anthony Era To Officially Begin With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox reportedly have made the long-awaited decision fans have been waiting for.
No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony is getting the call and is set to make his big league debut with Boston, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Breaking: The Red Sox are calling up Roman Anthony, per source," Smith said.
ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the news.
"The Boston Red Sox are calling up outfielder Roman Anthony, the best prospect in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Anthony, 21, is expected to join the team today," Passan said.
Anthony's promotion follows the news that Wilyer Abreu is being placed on the Injured List, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Roman Anthony indeed joining Red Sox, source confirms to The Athletic," Rosenthal said. "Batting fifth tonight. Wilyer Abreu to injured list."
Abreu going down is yet another tough injury for Boston, but now paves the way for Anthony to make the jump to the big leagues without a really difficult decision. But, it would be surprising if this is just a short-term decision. If Boston needed someone for just a week or two, there are other options down in the minors rather than rolling with Anthony, especially with all of the drama of the season waiting for the Red Sox to give him a shot.
Anthony shined in Triple-A this year and slashed .288/.423/.491 with 10 homers, 29 RBIs, nine doubles, and two triples before getting the call to the big leagues in 58 games.
