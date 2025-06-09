Yankees’ Aaron Boone Responded To Red Sox Rookie's Viral Comment
The Boston Red Sox finished their three-game series against the New York Yankees with a bang.
Boston came out on top, 11-7. This followed up some noise during the day. It was shared that Red Sox rookie Hunter Dobbins said he would rather retire than ever play for the Yankees. He was pretty clear with his comments and that led to plenty of chatter throughout the day, including Jazz Chisholm Jr. taking to social media to subtlely address it.
It all started with the quote being surfaced by the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr.
Everyone heard it and Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about it on Sunday.
"That sounds like a hypothetical," Boone said with a laugh. "He's young. We'll leave it, I mean. I don't know. I don't think it's a dig at our players. It's an interesting comment as a player to make that. I think it's just a comment about his love for his team. A little funny."
Dobbins got the ball for Boston in the rubber match against New York and earned his third win over the season. He went five innings and allowed three earned runs. He only allowed four base hits and only 64 pitches when he was yanked, but he allowed two homers at the time so Boston was aggressive in getting him out.
The quote took fire on Sunday and it seems like Dobbins got the last laugh with Boston winning 11-7.
More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Cora Dodged Roman Anthony Question; Promotion Coming?