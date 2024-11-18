Brewers $8 Million Two-Time All-Star Linked To Aggressive Red Sox
It's an exciting offseason to be a Boston Red Sox fan.
Boston won 81 games in 2024 and took a step in the right direction. The Red Sox failed to make the postseason again, but they were close and certainly could do so in 2025. Boston already has an up-and-coming roster and now could add some pieces this winter.
It has been reported that the Red Sox are going to be aggressive and currently are targeting New York Yankees star Juan Soto. After the Soto sweepstakes ends, the Red Sox likely will look to make other major splashes as well.
The Red Sox will need to add some firepower to the bullpen with Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin both free agents. One intriguing player who could be available is Milwaukee Brewers two-time All-Star Devin Williams. He's projected to make just over $8 million in 2025 but the Brewers could end up trading him.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed the Red Sox as a possible fit for the star reliever.
"Dating back to the beginning of 2020, there are two pitchers in all of baseball with at least 150 innings pitched and a sub-2.00 ERA: Emmanuel Clase (1.62 ERA in 289.1 IP) and Devin Williams (1.70 ERA in 222.0 IP)," Miller said. "Given Williams' vastly superior K/9 rate (14.6 to Clase's 8.7), one could easily make the case that he has been the most dominant relief pitcher over the past half-decade...
"Now for the fun part: Who wants him? It legitimately might be quicker to list the teams that wouldn't bother trying to acquire Williams, as even the contenders with an already-established closer wouldn't mind adding some elite depth to their bullpen. At the very least, the Red Sox, (Kansas City Royals), (Texas Rangers), (Philadelphia Phillies), (San Francisco Giants), and (Arizona Diamondbacks) all have question marks at closer and would be very interested in one year of Williams' services."
Williams has a career 1.83 ERA across six seasons. Could he be an option for Boston?
