Red Sox Linked To Projected $150 Million Star As Juan Soto Backup
The Boston Red Sox's offense surely will get a boost this winter, it's just unclear by who.
Boston could take a major step in 2025 after a 2024 campaign that saw the Red Sox perform above expectations. The Red Sox are trending in the right direction, and adding another power bat to the middle of the lineup is just what the team needs.
The Red Sox are trying to land New York Yankees star Juan Soto, but if they miss out on him, there will be cheaper options available. One player who could make a lot of sense is Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames, per the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.
"Like (Teoscar Hernández), Adames is a right-handed bat who brings some slug," McWilliams said. "What makes him even more valuable is that he does it from the shortstop position. Adams has compiled four straight seasons with at least 24 homers. He launched a career-high 32 this year to go along with 112 RBIs, which also marked a career-high.
"Certainly, the Red Sox see Trevor Story as their everyday shortstop, but Adames could entertain a move to third base or second while being a reliable fallback option. But at what cost? Adames is projected to get up to $150 million in free agency, which might be out of the Sox’ price range. He also received a qualifying offer from the Brewers, meaning the Sox would lose a draft pick plus $500,000 from their international signing pool."
Boston has been linked to Adames on numerous occasions, although the positional fit is somewhat murky. While this is the case, keep an eye on him if Soto goes elsewhere.
