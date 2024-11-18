Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Linked To Projected $150 Million Star As Juan Soto Backup

Will the Red Sox pull off a blockbuster signing this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox's offense surely will get a boost this winter, it's just unclear by who.

Boston could take a major step in 2025 after a 2024 campaign that saw the Red Sox perform above expectations. The Red Sox are trending in the right direction, and adding another power bat to the middle of the lineup is just what the team needs.

The Red Sox are trying to land New York Yankees star Juan Soto, but if they miss out on him, there will be cheaper options available. One player who could make a lot of sense is Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames, per the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.

"Like (Teoscar Hernández), Adames is a right-handed bat who brings some slug," McWilliams said. "What makes him even more valuable is that he does it from the shortstop position. Adams has compiled four straight seasons with at least 24 homers. He launched a career-high 32 this year to go along with 112 RBIs, which also marked a career-high.

"Certainly, the Red Sox see Trevor Story as their everyday shortstop, but Adames could entertain a move to third base or second while being a reliable fallback option. But at what cost? Adames is projected to get up to $150 million in free agency, which might be out of the Sox’ price range. He also received a qualifying offer from the Brewers, meaning the Sox would lose a draft pick plus $500,000 from their international signing pool."

Boston has been linked to Adames on numerous occasions, although the positional fit is somewhat murky. While this is the case, keep an eye on him if Soto goes elsewhere.

More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Cora Cheekily Addresses Juan Soto-To-Boston Rumors

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News