Cardinals Urged To Trade $75 Million Star With Red Sox Great Fit
If the Boston Red Sox want to add a front-of-the-rotation starting pitcher this winter, it could make sense to take a look at the trade market.
Boston has plenty of money to spend and certainly could look to free agency as well. There will be options out there for the Red Sox to consider, but the top starters in free agency -- like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell -- will cost much more than some players who could be available on the trade market.
One player who should be a top option for Boston is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Sonny Gray. St. Louis is looking to cut payroll, and Gray's name has popped up as a trade option on multiple occasions. It's unclear if he will get moved as he has a no-trade clause in his contract, but FanSided's Zach Pressnell urged St. Louis to get a deal done.
"Sonny Gray has been speculated to be one of the more likely Cardinals to be thrown on the trade block this offseason," Pressnell said. "St. Louis is attached to a few more years of a massive contract that will pay Gray upwards of $60 million over the course of the rest of his contract.
"Gray is a veteran arm, while St. Louis has a plethora of young prospects banging on the door of the big leagues. In all honesty, none of the 35+ year old veterans will be a contributing piece of the team by the next time St. Louis is ready to field a World Series caliber team. So, the Cardinals would be wise to deal these veterans while they can still get value in return."
If Gray is available, he could be a great option for Boston. He had a 3.84 ERA last season and has two seasons left on a three-year, $75 million deal. Boston has one of the best farm systems in baseball. It could afford to part way a few prospects for someone of Gray's caliber.
