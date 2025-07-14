Ceddanne Rafaela Has Won Over Red Sox $140 Million Man
The Boston Red Sox have turned things around and entered the All-Star break as the hottest team in baseball.
Boston is riding a 10-game winning streak and is 53-45 on the season so with a few days off before returning to the field on July 18th against the Chicago Cubs. There's a lot to like about this team. The rotation has turned it on of late led by Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox got Alex Bregman back right before the break which obviously helps. Roman Anthony has been red-hot and clearly has looked like the No. 1 prospect in baseball.
On top of that, Boston has one of the hottest overall hitters in baseball right now in center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela. The 24-year-old is having a breakout season overall. Since June 1st, Rafaela has slashed .316/.350/.654 with 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, six stolen bases, 12 doubles, and 23 runs scored in 37 games played. Overall, Rafaela is slashing 271/.314/.483 on the season with 14 homers, 48 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 21 doubles, and 55 runs scored in 92 games played while also providing arguably the best defensive play in center field in baseball.
Rafaela already has racked up 3.9 wins above replacement and there's still plenty of time left in the campaign.
Boston is lucky to have him and Trevor Story told the Boston Globe's Tim Healey that Rafaela is his favorite player to watch.
"Trevor Story on Ceddanne Rafaela: 'Like I tell him, he’s my favorite player. He’s my favorite player to watch.'" Healey shared.
Rafaela looks like a budding superstar and Boston is lucky to have him.