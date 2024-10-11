Could Red Sox Add Projected $13 Million Former MVP To Bolster Lineup?
How will the Boston Red Sox address their lineup needs this winter?
There's plenty of talent on this Red Sox team, but far too much of that talent skews left-handed. A key reason for their 81-81 record (and failure to make the playoffs) was their inability to do damage against tough lefty starting pitchers.
The Red Sox front office is pledging to be more active this winter than in offseasons past, but no one quite knows what that will mean until the signings start flowing in. A right-handed bat is clearly on the agenda, but the options to play that role could be limitless.
Much of what the Red Sox do will hinge on their ability to trade designated hitter Masataka Yoshida and their willingness to re-sign outfielder Tyler O'Neill. If both players are off the roster next season, one insider believes a former Most Valuable Player could join the Red Sox lineup unexpectedly.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive named 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, formerly of the St. Louis Cardinals, as a possible offseason target for Boston this winter.
"A Yoshida trade would seem to vastly increase the chances that O’Neill comes back... or a veteran like Paul Goldschmidt...takes his spot," Cotillo said.
Goldschmidt, 37, is at an inflection point in his career. Two years removed from an MVP performance, he had the worst offensive season of his career. A .716 OPS and 22 home runs are serviceable numbers for glove-first players, but not enough to earn a lineup spot as a pure hitter.
The Red Sox would have to believe there's more in the tank for the future Hall of Fame candidate. A change of scenery, a more favorable ballpark for righties, and a chance to get a historic franchise back to the playoffs could all be factors working in their favor. For a projected $12 million contract (according to Spotrac), it might be worth the gamble.
Goldschmidt wouldn't be the safest bet for the Red Sox by any means. But he could wind up paying huge dividends if he rediscovers some of his 2022 magic.
