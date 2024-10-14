Could Red Sox Connection Bring $149 Million All-Star To Boston?
The Boston Red Sox should use anything and everything to their advantage this winter, with free agency quickly approaching.
Boston has a few clear needs heading into free agency. The Red Sox need to consider adding a starting pitcher, one or two righty bats, and two or three relievers. Boston has made it seem like it will be willing to spend and should be able to fill all of these holes.
One of the best players who will be available this winter certainly is Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried. The two-time All-Star is going to get paid well this offseason, and ideally, that would be from Boston. The Red Sox desperately need to add a left-handed pitcher this winter and Fried fits that description.
Fried will have plenty of suitors this winter but the Red Sox may have a connection that other teams don't have. Boston very likely will have Lucas Giolito after he picks up his option for the 2025 season.
He and Fried played baseball together in high school at Harvard-Westlake (CA) High. Giolito joined WEEi's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Borning" podcast to give his pitch to his old friend to join the Red Sox.
""We played high school ball together and we always talked about how cool it would be if we were on the same team in the big leagues - which were legitimate conversations we would have when we were 17," Giolito said. "So, this is the shot to make it a reality right here."
Could this connection be strong enough to bring Fried to Boston? He will be expensive, but the Red Sox should consider a deal.
