Red Sox $90 Million Vet Predicted To Be 'On Thin Ice' With Boston
How will the Boson Red Sox handle upgrading the roster this offseason?
Boston needs some pitching and also right-handed offensive help, this much is clear. It's far too early to know how the team will handle these decisions.
The Red Sox specifically need to balance out the lineup, as it was far too lefty-heavy in 2024. This could lead to trades, and speculation already has picked up. One player who could be "on thin ice" this offseason with Boston is designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per FanSided's Ryan Bunton.
"Masataka Yoshida always finds his way onto these types of lists," Bunton said. "After signing a five-year, $90 million deal (plus an additional $15.4 million posting fee) with the Boston Red Sox in Dec. 2022, Yoshida hasn't lived up to expectations in his two seasons in Boston. In 421 plate appearances with the Red Sox in 2024, Yoshida hit .280/.349/.415 with 10 home runs and 56 RBI. The numbers aren't terrible, but it is hard to justify the three years and $55.8 million that Yoshida is still due.
"Yoshida's value is further hurt by his lack of defensive ability. After playing 87 games in left field during his rookie season in 2023, Yoshida was relegated to a designated hitter-only role in 2024...Yoshida has been constantly linked to trade rumors back to last offseason, and it appears that time is ticking on his days in Boston."
Bunton, sadly is correct. Yoshida hasn't been exactly what the team hoped, although injuries played a role in that. Boston wants to balance out the lineup and having a left-handed offensive player who they won't put in the field doesn't seem sustainable.
