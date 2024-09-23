Inside The Red Sox

Could Red Sox Land Ex-Yankees Superstar In Line For $48 Million Deal?

Boston likely will be active this winter

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox will have some tough decisions to make this winter.

Boston clearly needs to add help for the starting rotation for the second straight offseason. The Red Sox added Lucas Giolito last offseason, but he was unable to pitch in 2024. He is in line to return in 2025 and certainly will give Boston a boost.

The Red Sox will need to add at least one more starter, though. Boston will have plenty of money to spend, but it's unclear exactly who they will target as free agency still is a few months away. There will be plenty of players available, ranging in price tags. Boston has plenty of money, but it's unclear if it will make a large investment.

If the Red Sox want to spend heavily on an ace, then Baltimore Orioles star Corbin Burnes is the best fit. If they decide to opt for a cheaper move, former New York Yankees and current New York Mets stud Luis Severino could be the perfect fit

Severino has bounced back in a major way this year and has a 3.79 ERA in 30 starts for the Mets. Boston certainly has gotten a good look at him over the year as he played for the Yankees and even faced off against him in 2024 as a member of the Mets. The Red Sox showed interest in him last winter but didn't get a deal done before the Mets.

Severino is just 30 years old and is projected to receive a deal worth $48 million over four years. Could the Red Sox strike early this winter and land their former rival?

