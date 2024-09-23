Beloved Ex-Red Sox Star To Hit Free Agency Opening Door For Return
The Boston Red Sox have will have the means to improve the roster this winter.
Boston has plenty of money to spend and a few clear holes that need to be addressed. If the Red Sox want to contend in 2025, they will need to add at least one frontline starter, one or two relievers, and a right-handed bat for the middle of the lineup.
The Red Sox certainly can afford to fill all of these holes it will just be interesting to see if they are willing to open the checkbook more than they did last winter. One player who should be on the club's radar certainly is former fan-favorite Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi recently unlocked an option for the 2025 season with the Texas Rangers, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale predicted that he will opt for free agency instead.
"Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi can vest a $20 million player option in his contract when he passed the 300-inning threshold the past two seasons, but considering his season, he’ll hit the free agent market," Nightengale said.
Eovaldi surely will get more than $20 million on the open market after yet another impressive season. Plus, he has plenty of playoff success, which will make him enticing to contenders. He had some of the most success of his career as a member of the Red Sox and could be just what they need now to not only improve the rotation but also mentor some of the younger pitchers on the roster.
He's one of the top pitchers in the American League still, a two-time World Series champion, and will be less expensive than someone like Corbin Burnes. Boston should consider a reunion without a doubt.
