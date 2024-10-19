Could Red Sox Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For $2.9 Million All-Star?
There will be plenty of questions swirling around the Boston Red Sox this winter.
It's clear that the Red Sox need to fill in a few roster holes. But there also is a lot to like about the team. Boston has been building a formidable young core and seems to be right on the doorstep of contention. Or at least earning a playoff spot.
Boston needs to be active this winter and add a few pieces, including a left-handed starting pitcher. There will be a handful of options available, but one may stand out over the others. Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet is just 25 years old and could fit in seamlessly with Boston's young core if the Red Sox could pull off a deal.
He was in trade rumors all season, but Chicago ended up holding on to him. That may not be the case this winter, as Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer called him the White Sox's "most likely" trade candidate.
"In case anyone needs a quick recap of a complex story, Garrett Crochet seemed as good as gone at the trade deadline right up until he tried to leverage the situation to his advantage," Rymer said. "That involved threatening to sit out the postseason if he didn't get a contract extension from his new team. An empty threat? Almost certainly. But it effectively killed his market all the same.
"The White Sox are nonetheless sure to try to trade Crochet again this winter. He's a hugely valuable asset, as he's an All-Star who's only 25 and under club control through 2026. And after a 121-loss season, the White Sox need prospects a lot more than they need an ace pitcher."
Boston needs left-handed pitching and has one of the best farm systems in baseball. The White Sox need prospects and Crochet doesn't seem to be in their long-term plans. A trade for Boston would be a fantastic idea. He is projected to make just $2.9 million in 2025 but has All-Star-upside.
Crochet won't be a free agent until 2027, but the Red Sox have the money necessary to get an extension done with him. A deal between the Red Sox and White Sox worked out in Boston's favor once, with Chris Sale coming to down. Why not try to capture lightning in a bottle again?
