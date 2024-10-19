Red Sox Predicted To Offer 29-Year-Old Slugger Short-Term Deal
The Boston Red Sox have some free agents that may be worth bringing back in 2025.
Not every member of the 2024 Red Sox club will be with the team in 2025. There will be a handful of players who end up leaving either through free agency or in trades. But one player who continuously has been mentioned as someone who at least a reunion will be discussed with is slugger Tyler O'Neill.
He was acquired by the Red Sox last offseason in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and responded by clubbing 31 home runs and driving in 61 runs. He clearly was Boston's best right-handed hitter this past season, and yet he only appeared in 113 games.
O'Neill now will be a free agent with plenty of teams looking for right-handed offensive help. While this is the case, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam predicted that Boston at least will offer him a short-term deal this winter but avoid the qualifying offer.
"An argument could be made that a one-year deal, even an overpay, would make sense. It would buy time for a couple of potential big impact bats who could contribute in the outfield — Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony — to further develop without putting too much pressure on them in 2025," McAdam said. "
"Best guess: the Red Sox will forego a qualifying offer and attempt to entice O’Neill with a shorter deal that includes some language to protect them should injuries limit him. Whether that’s enough to retain him remains to be seen."
It would make sense to bring O'Neill back on a short-term deal. He is currently projected to get a five-year, $90 million deal, but that seems like far too much. If Boston could get this number down, it would make sense.
