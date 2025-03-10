Red Sox's Biggest Competition For Alex Bregman Shared By Insider
The Boston Red Sox had a fantastic offseason.
The last few offseasons were pretty slow for Boston but this past one was completely different. The American League is wide open and the Red Sox were aggressive. Boston has its core in place and went out this offseason and landed Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, Patrick Sandoval, and struck gold right around the time Spring Training kicked off with Alex Bregman.
The former Houston Astros All-Star was one of the best overall free agents heading into the offseason and was linked to the Red Sox for months. There was time in which it seemed like the Red Sox were going to sign him and others when it seemed like Nolan Arenado was a more likely option for Boston.
There was a lot of competition for Bregman and the New York Post's Jon Heyman shared that Boston and the Chicago Cubs were Bregman's "preferred destinations."
"The Cubs look much improved, with a bolstered bullpen thanks to the acquisitions of Ryan Pressly, Ryan Brasier, Eli Morgan, Cody Poteet, and Caleb Thielbar, and of course the new marquee man, outfielder Kyle Tucker," Heyman said. "But the acquisition they really wanted to make was star third baseman Alex Bregman, who would have given them the game’s best defensive infield and made them clear division favorites.
"The Cubs and Red Sox apparently were Bregman’s preferred destinations, but Chicago’s best offer of $115 million over four years couldn’t touch winning Boston’s $120M over three, even with significant deferrals in the Red Sox deal."
Boston certainly is fortunate it was able to win the bidding war for Bregman. He has appeared in eight games so far in Spring Training and is slashing .450/.519/.950 with two home runs, eight RBIs, four walks, and two doubles.
