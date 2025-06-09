Could Red Sox Ship Aroldis Chapman To NL-Leading Mets At Trade Deadline?
It feels like the Boston Red Sox's buy-sell decision at the 2025 trade deadline could hinge on any upcoming series at this point.
The Red Sox have been profoundly disappointing this year, slumping to a 32-35 start. But they're hoping their series win over the New York Yankees in the Bronx this weekend can be the momentum-shifter they've been searching for.
Former Yankees closer and seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman closed out both of the Red Sox's wins at Yankee Stadium. The fireballing lefty now owns a 1.73 ERA and has punched out 35 batters in his first 26 1/3 innings of his age-37 season.
Though the Red Sox wanted Chapman to help them key a playoff push, they have to be realistic about their chances. He'd be a tremendous trade chip if they chose to move on from him, so they'd be better off cutting ties rather than hanging onto him if they're going to miss the playoffs anyway.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, FanSided's Noah Wright named the New York Mets as a prospective trade fit for Chapman, based on their need for lefties in the bullpen.
"If the Mets want a hurler with a strong track record, look no further than the Cuban Missile, Aroldis Chapman. The flamethrower is having one of his strongest seasons and owns a 1.80 ERA, 2.59 FIP, and 0.96 WHIP across his first 25 frames," Wright wrote.
'It could cost the Mets a pretty penny if they opt to go this route... Chapman would be the more expensive option, but would be the sort of shutdown late-inning arm behind Edwin Díaz."
The Mets have an exciting farm system that's flush with starting pitching talent, including several arms that are close to big-league readiness. Brandon Sproat might be off the table, but if Boston could nab Jonah Tong or Nolan McLean for Chapman, they'd be in a great spot heading into 2026.
Obviously, the Red Sox shouldn't make this trade today. But it's something to think about if their lackluster play continues. Doing nothing at the deadline would be far, far worse in the long haul than selling high on Chapman.
