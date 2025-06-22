David Ortiz Rips Rafael Devers, Reveals Texts With Ex-Red Sox Star
It’s pretty clear that Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz isn’t happy with the way Rafael Devers handled his final season with the organization.
Devers is no longer in town. That hurt on Saturday as he launched a homer against his old team. Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants and Boston has now faced off against him twice and will finish its series against him on Sunday.
Over the last few days, Ortiz has gone from taking subtle jabs to full blown shots at the former Boston slugger.
On Saturday, he sent another message to Devers, as translated by analyst Marino Pepén.
"RedSox didn't disrespect Devers," Oritz said. "He disrespected himself. He comes to Spring Training out of shape and being the 3B with the worst defense, they sign a Gold Glove and he won't accept another position."
He also showed unanswered texts between him and Devers.
This isn't the first time Ortiz has spoken about Devers over the last few weeks. He has gone on Instagram a few times and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal even shared some scathing quotes from him.
"I played for the Red Sox a long time," Ortiz said. "You think everything with me and the Red Sox was roses and flowers? I went through some tough times also. But I was mature enough to understand and keep things internal. Even in the best families, between the best brothers, s—- happens. You need to have to the maturity to resolve the problems and move on...
"I think it would be easier, if they pay you that kind of money, to go, ‘(Explicit) it, let’s do it.’ But players’ egos play a big role sometimes. I’ve seen it with so many players. Sammy Sosa. A-Rod, my friend. Manny Ramirez, you name it. And guess what? At the end of the day . . . you know you did wrong. Once you mature, you understand."
It seems like there's no love lost.
More MLB: Roman Anthony Wasn't Only Red Sox 'Pushing For A Promotion'